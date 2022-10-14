BHEL rises after entering into pacts to set up coal gasification plants

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini BHEL and CIL will jointly set up coal gasification-based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL will establish a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited rose over 3 percent after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Coal India and NLC India for setting up coal gasification-based plants in the country.

At 9:30 am BHEL shares were trading at Rs 62, up by 2.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

A BHEL press release said the agreement was signed in the presence of heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi, and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat.

BHEL and CIL will jointly set up coal gasification-based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL will establish a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said.

The agreement is being looked upon as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.

"75 per cent of Indian coal has high ash content and technologies developed abroad are not capable of handling such coal. BHEL's PFBG technology is most suited for this type of coal. The company has already successfully set up India's first high-ash Indian coal to Methanol (0.25 TPD) pilot plant," BHEL said.

Government-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, BHEL registered a net loss of Rs 191.85 crore for the April-June quarter. The loss narrowed from Rs 445.440 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,672 crore in the quarter rising 61.03 percent from Rs 2,901.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Brokerage firm DAM Capital has upgraded its rating to ‘buy ‘ on BHEL stocks with a target price of Rs 100, signifying a 66 percent upside from Thursday’s closing price for BHEL shares on BSE.

The firm has upgraded the rating after 54 quarters on the back of a strong turnaround in earnings & profitability.

DAM Capital is of the view that under newly revised plans, India wants to add up to additional 28 gigawatts of thermal capacity by the financial year 2030. Thus, it’s expected that the order book for the thermal power plant will increase from NIL to 5GW per annum over the next 24 months.

BHEL currently has a 60 percent market share in the thermal market. The state-owned firm last month announced that it had bagged an order from NTPC to set up a 2x660 megawatt thermal power project.