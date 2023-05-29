This analyst expects BHEL's earnings to climb five-fold in the next two years

"We believe BHEL is expected to witness a meaningful reversal in its ordering cycle over the next 3-4 years, led by both industry and power segments," Antique wrote in its note.

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking expects Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s (BHEL) earnings to grow five-fold over between financial year 2024-2026, aided by strong ordering, improved execution and benefits of operating leverage.

Live Tv

Loading...

In its post-earnings call, the management of BHEL highlighted a structural turnaround in the power equipment market and also reiterated its focus to make half of the business from the industry segment in the medium term.

"We believe BHEL is expected to witness a meaningful reversal in its ordering cycle over the next 3-4 years, led by both industry and power segments," Antique wrote in its note. The brokerage has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 110.