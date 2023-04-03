BHEL shares drop despite Letter of Intent for supply of defence equipment worth Rs 3,700 crore

Prior to that, the Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium had emerged as the second lowest bidder for 80 Vande Bharat Trains.

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for supply of strategic equipment worth Rs 3,700 crore for the defence sector.

The LoI has been secured from defence forces and the order will be delivered over next 12 years, it said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Last month, BHEL and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint collaboration for the development, manufacturing and deployment of Type-IV cylinders (CNG &/or Hydrogen).

Also, the two companies, in collaboration, will work on Hydrogen blending in city gas distribution and fuel cell-based power backup systems.

During the December quarter, the company reported a 56.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 42.3 crore from Rs 27 crore in the same quarter in the preceding financial year.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,264 crore during the period under review, up 2.5 percent against Rs 5,134 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies of its kind in India engaged in the design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.

Shares of BHEL have given up all their gains, currently trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 69.85. The stock is down nearly 12% this year so far.