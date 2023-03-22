BHEL inks pact with IGL for development, manufacturing and deployment of Type-IV cylinders

The companies, in collaboration, will also work on Hydrogen blending in city gas distribution (CGD) and Fuel cell-based power backup systems.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint collaboration for the development, manufacturing & deployment of Type-IV Cylinders (CNG &/or Hydrogen).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies
Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next
Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks
Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The companies, in collaboration, will also work on Hydrogen blending in city gas distribution (CGD) and Fuel cell-based power backup systems.
Earlier this month, Time Technoplast won an additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas. It had, in February, secured a Rs 134 crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas.
Last year in November, Rajasthan CM said that the Ujjwala scheme to provide families in need 12 cylinders a year for Rs 500 each.
Stocks of BHEL were trading at Rs 74.15 apiece, down over 2.2 percent, while IGL stocks were trading at Rs 439.45 per share, down over 0.2 percent, at the time of publishing the article.
Also read: Bira 91 raises $10 million from MUFG Bank
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!