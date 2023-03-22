BHEL inks pact with IGL for development, manufacturing and deployment of Type-IV cylinders

The companies, in collaboration, will also work on Hydrogen blending in city gas distribution (CGD) and Fuel cell-based power backup systems.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint collaboration for the development, manufacturing & deployment of Type-IV Cylinders (CNG &/or Hydrogen).

Earlier this month, Time Technoplast won an additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas. It had, in February, secured a Rs 134 crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas.

Last year in November, Rajasthan CM said that the Ujjwala scheme to provide families in need 12 cylinders a year for Rs 500 each.

Stocks of BHEL were trading at Rs 74.15 apiece, down over 2.2 percent, while IGL stocks were trading at Rs 439.45 per share, down over 0.2 percent, at the time of publishing the article.