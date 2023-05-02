BHEL expects to ride Indian Railways aggressive upgradation targets

Indian Railways is catering to an ever-increasing demand for faster and more efficient services, the railways have set themselves some ambitious goals. Recently, Nalin Singhal, CMD of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the Indian Railways has set very ambitious targets and kept aggressive targets for upgradation.

“We are all aware, how ambitious a target India Railways has set for themselves in terms of asset renewal, in terms of rolling stocks, signaling and all those areas. There is a huge amount of upgradation which is going on. We want to be part of this entire story,” he said.

One of the significant goals set by the Indian Railways is the complete overhaul of signaling systems. This upgrade will enable the railways to introduce new trains and increase the speed of the existing ones. With the advancement in technology, the railways are keeping themselves updated to provide a better experience to the passengers. As technology upgrades, BHEL will also upgrade and participate in the modernization process of the signaling system.

Furthermore, Indian Railways is expecting two more large tenders shortly, which will give a further boost to their modernization efforts. These tenders are expected to bring significant investments, and the railways may require partners to upgrade the technologies to match the requirements of the project.

“They are going for two more tenders on the push-pull technology and eleven coaches. So as the technology upgrades, we also want to upgrade because we see this as a very major future market on the rolling stock side,” he said.

Nalin Singhal also emphasized the importance of modernizing the railways to keep up with the pace of growth and development in the country. He mentioned that the railways should look for opportunities to bring in new technologies and collaborate with leading companies to provide the best services to the passengers.

BHEL’s consortium with Titagarh Wagons bagged a mega Vande Bharat project order last month. This includes a Rs 9,600 crore order to supply trainsets and as of December, BHEL’s orderbook has surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Singhal also explained how is the execution panning out and what is the scope of the thermal and nuclear power projects.

“Both the companies have almost equal share in this. We are doing checks in the control system and the bogies while our partner is doing the mechanical part of it,” he said.

The stock has gained more than 16 percent in the past month.

