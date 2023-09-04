BHEL bags order for India's largest multipurpose hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday (September 4) said the company has clinched a prestigious order for the electro-mechanical works of India's largest-capacity hydropower project, the 2,880-MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Share Market Live NSE

This sizeable order, which involves the 12x240 MW hydropower project situated in Roing, in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, has been given to BHEL by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

BHEL's role in this comprehensive contract encompasses the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, and commissioning of the electro-mechanical package.

This includes turbines, generators, digital governing systems, static excitation systems, transformers, bus reactors, gas-insulated switchgear, outdoor pot yard and switchyard equipment, and electrical and mechanical balance of plant systems.

The critical equipment required for this ambitious project will be manufactured at BHEL's state-of-the-art facilities located in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi, and Rudrapur. Meanwhile, the on-site execution activities will be carried out by BHEL's power sector — eastern region division, based in Kolkata.

BHEL and NHPC share a longstanding partnership spanning over four decades, dating back to the commissioning of their first joint project, the Bairasul (3x60 MW) project, in 1981.

At present, BHEL is actively involved in executing orders for NHPC's 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric project in Jammu & Kashmir, encompassing limited E&M works, and the renovation and modernisation of the 105 MW Loktak hydroelectric project in Manipur.

BHEL stands as India's premier manufacturer of power-generating equipment, boasting an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW on a global scale. With more than five decades of experience, the company has firmly established itself as a leader in India's hydroelectric sector.

The company's portfolio comprises over 500 hydroelectric sets, contributing to a cumulative capacity exceeding 32,000 MW, both in India and abroad.

Notably, BHEL is actively engaged in driving the development of the hydropower sector in India. Apart from the Dibang multipurpose project, the company is currently involved in hydroelectric ventures totalling 4,200 MW within India and an additional 3,200 MW abroad.

Some of the major ongoing projects include the 12x80 MW Polavaram hydroelectric project, the 4x111 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti hydroelectric project, and the 2x115 MW Lower Sileru hydroelectric project within India.

Internationally, BHEL is contributing to the 4x225 MW Arun-3 hydroelectric project and the 2x20 MW Rahughat hydroelectric project in Nepal, as well as the 6x200 MW Punatsangchhu-I and 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II projects in Bhutan.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ended at Rs 138.75, up by Rs 2.65, or 1.95 percent, on the BSE.