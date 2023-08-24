Bhavish Agarwal believes in hiring people with ‘jazba and junoon’ to match company culture

Addressing the audience at a TiE summit in Bengaluru, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of OLA, underscored that this is India's pivotal moment and the nation's defining decade. He highlighted, "This is our generation's opportunity and destiny to build."

He added the biggest takeaway for him from India’s successful Chandrayaan mission was that today’s generation must think big, focus on moonshots across industries.

His response came as India achieved this historic milestone after the lander module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 made a touchdown on the lunar surface at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. This achievement marks India's entry into an elite group of nations - the US, Russia (erstwhile USSR) and China that have achieved this remarkable feat.

Aggarwal acknowledged the challenging nature of the journey and his image as a tough boss, stating, "I often tell people, Hamari taqdeer mein work-life balance nahi likha hai (Work life balance is not in our fortune)". He emphasised the need for relentless dedication to building for the nation and working tirelessly to achieve goals.

Discussing his management approach, Aggarwal acknowledged that he had evolved over the years.

He stressed the importance of hiring individuals who align with Ola's culture and possess the "jazba and junoon" (passion and zeal) that resonate well with the company's values. He explained that a strong team is essential when pursuing significant long-term objectives.

Aggarwal delved into the concept of organisational culture, noting that it had been misconstrued in the past decade but was now being rectified. He firmly stated that the only culture that truly matters is the one that effectively works for the organisation. He emphasised that excellence is achieved through intentional efforts within the organisational structure.

Reflecting on Ola's journey from its inception as a ride-hailing business in 2010, Aggarwal revealed that the company was profitable in this sector and was exploring opportunities like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

He highlighted the importance of India spearheading the shift towards clean energy, which Ola Electric is driving. Aggarwal envisions India's clean energy paradigm becoming a global benchmark.

Aggarwal stressed the significance of building technological capabilities alongside vehicle manufacturing. He shared that Ola's foray into computing had begun, aiming to establish a comprehensive computing platform. He pointed out that India's per capita consumption of computing was sub $10, signalling the need for the nation to develop a robust computing ecosystem.

Expressing his concern that despite having exceptional semiconductor talent, the focus isn't on solving India's challenges, Aggarwal urged the need to dream audacious dreams. He championed setting audacious goals that may seem unattainable initially.

Aggarwal reiterated the need to dream big across industries and focus on moonshot goals. He emphasised the importance of hard work and assembling the right mix of board members to provide a balanced perspective for young entrepreneurs.

Allegations against Ola's work culture

Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola have a history of allegations from employees on work culture. The company saw a spate of resignations last year and those who left alleged the firm works on an “act fast, think later” culture.

Ola Electric’s human resources (HR) director Ranjit Kondeshan’s exit from the electric mobility company was reported in July last year, just 14 months after he had joined the firm. Additionally, at the same time, it was also announced that Yashwant Kumar, who was senior director and business head for charging networks at the company, had also quit.

Then, in May last year, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment.

CNBCTV18 reached out to 10 former senior executives of Ola and Ola Electric to piece together what was going on inside the company that has led to a series of senior-level exits, a raft of complaints about product quality, seemingly hasty decisions to start and shutter businesses. And, a culture of “act fast, think later” seems to be the common thread to Ola’s problems.'

Many former employees who reached out to CNBC-TV18 earlier mentioned “unrealistic” targets and timelines as a concern. A former Ola Cabs employee told CNBC-TV18 that Aggarwal wanted Ola Cabs, a mature business, to grow 4x in six months.

Notably, according to a Bloomberg report from October last year, Ola Electric employees revealed that over the past two years, the work culture has become "hostile".

A source told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity that Aggarwal tore up presentations because he didn't have a page number. In another instance, he used Punjabi epithets at staff and told teams they were useless.

“Meetings scheduled for an hour often lasted 10 minutes because Aggarwal would lose patience over a superfluous sentence in a memo, a crooked paper clip, or the quality of printing paper,” said the report.

Meanwhile, these exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.

“As we have gotten bigger, some people might have found it a little different from what their other experiences would have been and we have learned again from that what kind of people work better for us," Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18 in April this year.