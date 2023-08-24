Bhavish Agarwal believes in hiring people with ‘jazba and junoon’ to match company culture

"Over the years I’ve personally matured and realised you’ve to hire people who gel with your companies culture. People with “jazba and junoon” work very well with us," said Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of OLA while speaking at an event organised by TiE Bangalore.

Further talking regarding the success of ISRO with 'Chandrayaan - 3' he said that "I often tell people - Hamari takdir mein work-life balance nahi likha hai. We have to work hard to build for the nation,"

Now Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola have a history of allegations from employees on work culture. The company saw a spate of resignations last year and those who left alleged the firm works on an “act fast, think later” culture.

Ola Electric’s human resources (HR) director Ranjit Kondeshan’s exit from the electric mobility company was reported in July last year, just 14 months after he had joined the firm. Additionally, at the same time, it was also announced that Yashwant Kumar, who was senior director and business head for charging networks at the company, had also quit.

Then, in May last year, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment.

CNBCTV18 reached out to 10 former senior executives of Ola and Ola Electric to piece together what was going on inside the company that has led to a series of senior-level exits, a raft of complaints about product quality, seemingly hasty decisions to start and shutter businesses. And, a culture of “act fast, think later” seems to be the common thread to Ola’s problems.'

Many former employees who reached out to CNBC-TV18 earlier mentioned “unrealistic” targets and timelines as a concern. A former Ola Cabs employee told CNBC-TV18 that Aggarwal wanted Ola Cabs, a mature business, to grow 4x in six months.

Notably, according to a Bloomberg report from October last year, Ola Electric employees revealed that over the past two years, the work culture has become "hostile".

A source told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity that Aggarwal tore up presentations because he didn't have a page number. In another instance, he used Punjabi epithets at staff and told teams they were useless.

“Meetings scheduled for an hour often lasted 10 minutes because Aggarwal would lose patience over a superfluous sentence in a memo, a crooked paper clip, or the quality of printing paper,” said the report.

Meanwhile, these exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.

“As we have gotten bigger, some people might have found it a little different from what their other experiences would have been and we have learned again from that what kind of people work better for us," Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18 in April this year.