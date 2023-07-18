UBS downgrades Bharti Airtel to neutral on limited ARPU upside, fair valuations

Although UBS expects Bharti Airtel to continue paying dividends to its shareholders, but that amount is likely to be 'meaningful' only from financial year 2025.
Global financial services firm UBS on Tuesday downgraded telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd., as it expects limited upside to its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) going forward.
UBS downgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘Neutral’ and cut the price target on the stock to Rs 950 per share. The revised price target is a potential upside of 8 percent from Monday's close.
UBS was also cautious on other telecom stocks like Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd. It gave a price target price of Rs 7.8 apiece on Vodafone Idea, while cutting its price target on Indus Towers to Rs 185 from Rs 220 earlier.
To recall, CLSA last week maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Bharti Airtel with a price target of Rs 1,030 per share. It had said that India’s cloud market of $6 billion is likely to triple in five years to $17.8 billion and Airtel could benefit as it was boosting capabilities in cloud services with growing partnerships.
“Cloud and data centres will boost ‘Airtel Business’ growth and upside potential,” CLSA had said.
Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.3 percent lower at Rs 875.35.
