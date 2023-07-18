CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsUBS downgrades Bharti Airtel to neutral on limited ARPU upside, fair valuations

UBS downgrades Bharti Airtel to neutral on limited ARPU upside, fair valuations

UBS downgrades Bharti Airtel to neutral on limited ARPU upside, fair valuations
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 7:22:22 PM IST (Published)

Although UBS expects Bharti Airtel to continue paying dividends to its shareholders, but that amount is likely to be 'meaningful' only from financial year 2025.

Global financial services firm UBS on Tuesday downgraded telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd., as it expects limited upside to its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) going forward.

UBS downgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘Neutral’ and cut the price target on the stock to Rs 950 per share. The revised price target is a potential upside of 8 percent from Monday's close.


The brokerage cut Bharti Airtel's ARPU estimates by 6-7 percent for financial year 2024-2026 and increased its capex estimates for the current financial year by around 12 percent.
“Given these changes, we believe Bharti's current valuations (FY25e EV/EBITDA of 8 times, higher than the average of the top telcos in the region) seem fair,” it said in its note.
Although UBS expects Bharti Airtel to continue paying dividends to its shareholders, but that amount is likely to be 'meaningful' only from financial year 2025.

UBS was also cautious on other telecom stocks like Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd. It gave a price target price of Rs 7.8 apiece on Vodafone Idea, while cutting its price target on Indus Towers to Rs 185 from Rs 220 earlier.

To recall, CLSA last week maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Bharti Airtel with a price target of Rs 1,030 per share. It had said that India’s cloud market of $6 billion is likely to triple in five years to $17.8 billion and Airtel could benefit as it was boosting capabilities in cloud services with growing partnerships.

“Cloud and data centres will boost ‘Airtel Business’ growth and upside potential,” CLSA had said.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.3 percent lower at Rs 875.35.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bharti Airtel

Recommended Articles

View All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X