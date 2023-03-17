Breaking News
This analyst explains why he recommends to buy HPCL, Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma and Power Grid
Bharti Airtel removes the capping on data usage across all existing 5G plans

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Mar 17, 2023 1:11:33 PM IST (Published)

On March 2 the telecom operator had informed that it crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said that it has introduced an ‘unlimited data’ offer for its 5G customers, removing the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

There will no data usage cap on postpaid and prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs 239 and above, stated the company as stated in a stock exchange filing.
According to the official release, the telecom operator said that the step has been taken to encourage its customers to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network.
"We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus," said Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel on the launch.
Also Read | Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans compared — here's how the three telcos stack up
Currently, the Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities across the country. On February 27, the company had surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally.
Later on March 2 the telecom operator had informed that it crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.
Airtel was the first telecom company to roll out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one of the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.
Shares of Bharti Airtel are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 750.05.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
