Besides Bharti Airtel, these stocks are also facing concerns from exposure to Nigeria

Analysts that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that GCPL has an overall revenue contribution of 7 percent from Nigeria.

Multiple stocks are seeing mixed reactions to the fact that the Nigerian central bank has removed trading restrictions on the official market, which led to the Nigerian currency Naira dropping to a record low of 750 against the US Dollar.

Bharti Airtel's unit Airtel Africa had guided on the devaluation impact in its March quarter earnings. The unit said that a 1 percent devaluation in the Naira over a 12-month period would lead to a $22 million impact on revenue, $12 million on EBITDA and $7 million on finance costs.

Brokerage firm Emkay said that a 30 percent currency devaluation would impact Airtel Africa's EBITDA by $360 million. 45 percent of Airtel Africa's operating profit comes from Nigeria. Emkay has a price target of Rs 920 on Bharti Airtel and it envisages that the devaluation will have a Rs 12-13 per share impact on Bharti Airtel's price target.

Besides Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor also have an exposure to Nigeria. 12 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall volumes come from Nigeria. When it comes to TVS Motor, the overall volume contribution from Nigeria comes out to high-single-digits.

Investec said that India exported two-wheelers worth $450 million to Nigeria in financial year 2022. Financial year 2023 has been impacted as shortage of foreign currency restricted imports into the country. The brokerage said that devaluation removes a key overhang of the unavailability of foreign exchange and that the move will lead to a gradual pick-up in exports.

Another stock that has is seeing concerns due to its exposure to Nigeria is Godrej Consumer Products. The company in its recent investor presentation mentioned that 80 percent of its revenue comes from four key geographies - India, Indonesia, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Analysts that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that GCPL has an overall revenue contribution of 7 percent from Nigeria.

Shares of Bharti Airtel are trading little changed, while those of GCPL and Bajaj Auto are down 2 percent each.