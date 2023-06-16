Besides Bharti Airtel, these stocks are also facing concerns from exposure to Nigeria

Analysts that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that GCPL has an overall revenue contribution of 7 percent from Nigeria.

Multiple stocks are seeing mixed reactions to the fact that the Nigerian central bank has removed trading restrictions on the official market, which led to the Nigerian currency Naira dropping to a record low of 750 against the US Dollar.

Bharti Airtel's unit Airtel Africa had guided on the devaluation impact in its March quarter earnings. The unit said that a 1 percent devaluation in the Naira over a 12-month period would lead to a $22 million impact on revenue, $12 million on EBITDA and $7 million on finance costs.

Brokerage firm Emkay said that a 30 percent currency devaluation would impact Airtel Africa's EBITDA by $360 million. 45 percent of Airtel Africa's operating profit comes from Nigeria. Emkay has a price target of Rs 920 on Bharti Airtel and it envisages that the devaluation will have a Rs 12-13 per share impact on Bharti Airtel's price target.