Bharti Airtel has purchased a 4.9 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, the group's tower infrastructure arm, sources said.

The purchase was carried out via block deals and are within norms for creeping acquisition -- which limit promoter purchases at 5 percent of equity in a year.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Providence, Edge Point and FIIs likely sold 14.7 crore shares at Rs 216-224 per share. They added that Vodafone Idea and PE firm KKR, which also hold stake in the company, were not among the sellers.

Bharti Infratel shares were up above 3 percent in trade today while Bharti Airtel was up 0.5 percent.