CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIn a setback for Airtel Africa operations, Nigerian currency Naira devalues to a record low

In a setback for Airtel Africa operations, Nigerian currency Naira devalues to a record low

In a setback for Airtel Africa operations, Nigerian currency Naira devalues to a record low
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 9:11:37 AM IST (Published)

With 50 percent of Airtel Africa's EBITDA contributed by Nigeria, the telecom player faces a setback as the Nigerian currency Naira devalues to record lows.

The Nigerian central bank has removed trading restrictions on the official market, which led to the Nigerian currency Naira dropping to a record low of 750 to the US Dollar, down from June 13th low of 477 Naira to the US Dollar. This move comes after Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria suspended the central bank governor who oversaw much criticized multiple exchange rates.

Live Tv

Loading...

This was the first time since 2016 that the Naira had recorded a big fall on the official market before the central bank introduced a managed exchange rate in 2017.
This poses a setback for Bharti Airtel as 50 percent of company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is contributed by Nigeria. HSBC in a report in May 2023 valued Airtel’s Africa operations at Rs 32 per share.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X