BharatPe nominates Partha Pratim Sengupta to Unity Small Finance Bank board

Indian fintech company BharatPe on Monday, June 19, appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta as its nominee on the Board of Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank).
BharatPe, along with Centrum Financial Services, holds a significant stake in Unity Bank. Sengupta brings a wealth of experience, with a notable 36-year career in the banking and financial services sector, including his previous role as the Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, the company said in a statement.
Unity Bank's Board already comprises a distinguished lineup of stalwarts from the banking industry, including Amitabh Verma (former Joint Secretary – Banking & retired IAS officer), Sandip Ghose (RBI veteran), Basant Seth (Former CMD Syndicate Bank and Deputy MD - SIDBI), Subhash Kutte (Former Chairman, RBL Bank), David Rasquinha (Former MD – Export Import Bank of India), Renu Basu (seasoned Sales and Marketing leader), and Jaspal Singh Bindra (Executive Chairman – Centrum Group).
Guiding the bank's operations is Inderjit Camotra, who serves as the Managing Director and CEO.
BharatPe aims to leverage Sengupta's deep understanding of various banking verticals, such as corporate and retail banking, MSME, international banking, NPA and risk management, and compliances, it said.
Founded in 2018, BharatPe is a leading player in India's fintech industry, focused on promoting financial inclusion for merchants. The company has introduced innovative solutions, including India's first UPI interoperable QR code and a zero MDR payment acceptance service.
BharatPe has received significant equity funding and counts Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Sequoia Capital, and other renowned investors among its supporters.
