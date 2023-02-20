BharatPe Group appoints new chief risk officer Aparna Kuppuswamy

Aparna Kuppuswamy has earlier worked at SBI Cards as the chief risk officer for more than 14 years, where she led various key projects. She was also part of the leadership team at her former company that took it public. BharatPe on Monday announced that Kuppuswamy would be the firm's new chief risk officer.

Fintech firm BharatPe Group on Monday announced that it has appointed Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer. Kuppuswamy would be leading the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant as well as consumer businesses, the firm said in a statement.

Kuppuswamy earlier worked at SBI Cards as the chief risk officer for more than 14 years, where she led various key projects. She was also part of the leadership team at her former company that took it public.

Before SBI Cards, Kuppuswamy was also the director of credit policy at Ameriprise Financial and also held leadership positions at Bank of America and ABN AMRO Bank. She completed her masters in finance and control from Delhi University.

BharatPe's present chief risk officer Amit Jain would be working closely with Kuppuswamy and would be investing more of his time on collections and underwriting, from a merchant standpoint, the company said in a statement.

"BharatPe’s success story in the fintech industry is a case study in itself," Kuppuswamy said, adding, "I am really excited to be a part of the promising organisation and spearhead the risk and credit strategy for the BharatPe Group of companies. I look forward to working with the team to build new products, that will make a huge impact on millions of unbanked and underserved businesses and play a key role in making India a truly digital economy."

The company's CFO and interim CEO Nalin Negi said that BharatPe is committed to addressing the $380 billion credit gap for MSMEs and small merchants. "In the coming months, we will aggressively focus on building the lending business across India as well as roll out a range of credit products for our merchant partners and consumers. Aparna with her in-depth understanding of all facets of risk strategy, credit policy and portfolio management, as well as extensive industry and product knowledge, will play a vital role in the next phase of our growth story as well as helping us in becoming IPO ready," he said.

Negi added that Kuppuswamy's understanding of the consumer-side of financial services would help build cutting-edge products that are not just relevant. "Lastly, her expertise in managing the technology risk will ensure we build highly secure products for our merchant partners and consumers," he said.