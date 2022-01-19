BharatPe founder and MD Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave of absence until March-end

BharatPe founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a voluntary leave of absence until March-end, the company said on Wednesday.

“The Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day,” the company said in a statement.

BharatPe will be led by CEO Suhail Sameer and its management team in Grover's absence.

Meanwhile, BharatPe sources have told CNBC-TV18 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not involved in Grover’s decision to proceed on leave

The move is being seen as BharatPe’s attempt to distance itself from the controversy surrounding Grover. The controversy is Grover’s “personal matter” and will have no impact on acquiring PMC Bank via Unity SFB, the sources added.

Grover’s leave comes at a time when the fintech is facing heat over the founder’s alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group’s employees.

Earlier this month, the Kotak Group confirmed that it has placed on record its objections to the use of inappropriate language by Grover. It also said it has received a notice from the BharatPe MD and his wife Madhuri, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an initial public offering (IPO) launched by beauty firm Nykaa

"This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr. Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued…We would like to confirm that there is no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever," the group said in the statement.

The tensions come against the backdrop of a leaked audio clip in which Grover is allegedly heard abusing and threatening a Kotak Group employee for missing out on share allotment during the IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa.

Grover claimed the viral audio clip was fake and an attempt to extort money. He, however, deleted the post later. According to a Moneycontrol report, he sent a legal notice to Kotak for failure to provide financing for Nykaa IPO. The notice was sent on October 30, 2021, but came to light following the leaked audio clip, the report said.

The notice has sought damages for gains Grover and his wife would have made after subscribing to shares worth Rs 500 crore in the company besides Rs 1 lakh towards the cost of the legal notice, the report added.