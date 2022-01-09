BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover says viral audio clip with abuse is fake

Kotak Group has confirmed in a statement today that it has placed on record its objections to inappropriate language used by BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover against one of its employees.

The firm also confirmed that it had received a notice from Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by beauty firm Nykaa

"This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr. Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued…We would like to confirm that there is no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever," the company said in the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, a tweet by an account named ’@BabuBongo’ said ’how rich founders treat poor bank employees’ and included an audio clip. The clip, which is about 4:29 minutes, includes an exchange between three people: two male and a female voice.

In response, Grover claimed that the viral audio clip claiming to be of him verbally abusing a bank employee for not getting share allotment in Nykaa’s initial public offering (IPO) is ”fake” and is an attempt for extorting money.

-with agency inputs