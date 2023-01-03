BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer steps down, CFO Nalin Negi to take interim charge

The fintech startup also revealed that it has hired an “executive search firm” to assist with succession planning and also help identify a new CEO for the company.

Homegrown fintech startup BharatPe , on Tuesday, said that Suhail Sameer, who has been overseeing the firm’s operations since its co-founder Ashneer Grover was ousted last year, will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

BharatPe’s current CFO Nalin Negi will be taking over the position of interim CEO amid the major rejig in leadership positions. The company, in a statement, said, “This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company’s business.”

The fintech startup also revealed that it has hired an “executive search firm” to assist with succession planning and also help identify a new CEO for the company. “The Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the critical CEO search,” it added.

Also Read | Hyundai India elevates Tarun Garg as new COO, Gopala Krishnan CS as CMO

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the BharatPe, said that the company’s board is grateful to Suhail for the contribution he made in steering BharatPe into a leadership position. “We have recognized the need to dedicate time and resources to finding the leader who will continue to catapult BharatPe to new heights, and we are grateful for the commitment from Suhail and Nalin. We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his role as the interim-CEO, as we move ahead in our mission of empowering millions of MSMEs with a range of world-class financial products,” Kumar added.

Sameer said, “Helping build BharatPe during this time of transition has been an honour and I know the company will continue to build for success.” He further added, “I remain committed to supporting BharatPe achieve its growth potential in the role as Strategic Advisor and look forward to the next phase of my own journey as a full-time investor.”

According to the company’s statement, Negi joined BharatPe in August 2022 and was previously a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at SBI Cards for more than 10 years.

Negi said, “I’m grateful for this opportunity and am excited to lead BharatPe through this critical and exciting transition period for the company.” He added, “We remain fully committed to our employees and customers and look forward to our continued success as a fintech leader in India.”

“Nalin’s extensive experience in the fintech industry makes him a natural choice to lead the company during our search process,” said Kumar.

This rejigs in BharatPe’s leadership positions comes amid several senior-level exits within the company which took place in a matter of months. Recently, three senior executives - the Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, PostPe's head Nehul Malhotra, and Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer for lending and consumer products - resigned from the fintech company.