BharatPe expands leadership team, appoints Kohinoor Biswas as head of consumer lending

Indian fintech company BharatPe has made a significant announcement by appointing Kohinoor Biswas as the Head of Consumer Lending on Monday, June 5. With an extensive background spanning over 14 years in consumer lending, cards portfolio management, business strategy, and digital initiatives, Biswas brings a wealth of experience to his new role, the company said in a statement.
Biswas has held leadership positions in prominent banks and financial institutions in India and abroad. His expertise lies in areas such as Cards Business & P&L management, Risk & Analytics, Credit policy, and Cards & Mobile Payments Technology.
Prior to joining BharatPe, Biswas served as the Head of Credit Cards Portfolio at ICICI Bank, where he successfully drove the credit cards strategy, loyalty programs, and overall profitability of the business.
He has also held significant roles at HDFC Bank, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, JP Morgan Chase, and American Express. Biswas is a Post Graduate from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
As the Head of Consumer Lending at BharatPe, Biswas will be responsible for leading the entire postpe business, which is the credit-first consumer vertical of BharatPe.
He will report directly to Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO of BharatPe, and will focus on building and expanding the consumer lending vertical, the comapny said. This strategic move is aimed at further strengthening BharatPe's position as a key player in the fintech industry and tapping into the growing market of Gen Z and Millennial customers.
