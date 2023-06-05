CNBC TV18
BharatPe expands leadership team, appoints Kohinoor Biswas as head of consumer lending

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 6:18:29 PM IST (Published)

Biswas has held leadership positions in prominent banks and financial institutions in India and abroad. His expertise lies in areas such as Cards Business & P&L management, Risk & Analytics, Credit policy, and Cards & Mobile Payments Technology.

Indian fintech company BharatPe has made a significant announcement by appointing Kohinoor Biswas as the Head of Consumer Lending on Monday, June 5. With an extensive background spanning over 14 years in consumer lending, cards portfolio management, business strategy, and digital initiatives, Biswas brings a wealth of experience to his new role, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Biswas served as the Head of Credit Cards Portfolio at ICICI Bank, where he successfully drove the credit cards strategy, loyalty programs, and overall profitability of the business.
