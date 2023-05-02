BharatPe acquires 51% stake in Mumbai based NBFC Trillion Loans

As per the press release, this acquisition is in line with BharatPe Group’s vision to be at the forefront of addressing the credit gap for millions of businesses and consumers in India.

India’s leading name in fintech, BharatPe Group, on Tuesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Trillion Loans, a Mumbai-based NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company)

As per the company, the deal was completed in the month of April this year. BharatPe also revealed that Ravindra Pandey, Nalin Negi and Sabyasachi Senapati have been appointed to the Board of Trillion Loans.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shashvat Nakrani, founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BharatPe said, "Acquiring a controlling stake in Trillion Loans is aligned to the BharatPe Group’s larger purpose and will enable us to facilitate access to capital to a wider set of underserved and unbanked businesses as well as customers. Trillion Loans will work independently and will be technology driven NBFC. It will be open to partnering with other fintechs and startups, so as to offer their customers a quick and streamlined experience."

Trillion Loans is a fast-growing NBFC that claims to offer a range of secured and unsecured loans to SMEs, including small business loans as well as working capital loans. Additionally, the company offers a range of products for consumers, such as education loans, auto and gold.

