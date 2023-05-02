BharatPe acquires 51% stake in Mumbai based NBFC Trillion Loans

As per the press release, this acquisition is in line with BharatPe Group’s vision to be at the forefront of addressing the credit gap for millions of businesses and consumers in India.

India’s leading name in fintech, BharatPe Group, on Tuesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Trillion Loans, a Mumbai-based NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company)

As per the company, the deal was completed in the month of April this year. BharatPe also revealed that Ravindra Pandey, Nalin Negi and Sabyasachi Senapati have been appointed to the Board of Trillion Loans.

