BharatPe acquires 51% stake in Mumbai based NBFC Trillion Loans

2 Min(s) Read
As per the press release, this acquisition is in line with BharatPe Group’s vision to be at the forefront of addressing the credit gap for millions of businesses and consumers in India.
India’s leading name in fintech, BharatPe Group, on Tuesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Trillion Loans, a Mumbai-based NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company)
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
As per the company, the deal was completed in the month of April this year. BharatPe also revealed that Ravindra Pandey, Nalin Negi and Sabyasachi Senapati have been appointed to the Board of Trillion Loans.
As per the press release, this acquisition is in line with BharatPe Group’s vision to be at the forefront of addressing the credit gap for millions of businesses and consumers in India.