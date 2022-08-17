By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bharat Gears finance committee will meet on August 19, 2022 to discuss the issue of bonus shares to its members through capitalization of reserves, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Bharat Gears climbed over 18 percent as the company's board announced that it was set to consider a bonus share issue.

At 2:14 pm shares of Bharat Gears were trading at Rs 178, up by 18.94 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Shares of Bharat Gears’ have been seeing an uptick in recent days. In the past five days, shares of the company have gained nearly 30 percent on the BSE.

“In terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the company for promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, designated persons and connected persons of the company shall be closed from August 16 till the period ending 48 hours after the date of receipt of trading approval for the bonus shares from the exchanges,” it said.

For the April-June 2022 quarter, the company said that its net sales stood at Rs 183.97 crore, up 11.71 percent from Rs 164.68 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net profit when down by 32.7 percent and stood at Rs 4.30 crore for the April-June quarter.