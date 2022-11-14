    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Bharat Forge shares fall 3% as second quarter margin declines on elevated costs

    Bharat Forge shares fall 3% as second quarter margin declines on elevated costs

    Bharat Forge shares fall 3% as second quarter margin declines on elevated costs
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    The long term debt has risen 8.5 percent to Rs 2510 crore in September 2022 as compared to Rs 2315 crore in March 2022. The overseas subsidiaries posted EBITDA loss of Rs 115.7 crore in the second quarter for financial year 2022 and compared to an EBITDA profit of Rs 24.6 crore.

    Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd fell over three percent on Monday after the Pune-based automotive forging company's second-quarter profit missed analysts estimates as margin in the July-September quarter contracted sharply due to elevated raw material, finance and employee costs.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    The company registered a 36 percent increase in raw material costs to Rs 1,446 crore. Finance costs have more than doubled to Rs 52.6 crore, while employee costs have increased nearly 26 percent to Rs 400.6 crore.
    Bharat Forge’s consolidated net profit fell 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 141.6 crore in the quarter-ended September. At 2:19 pm shares of Bharat Forge were at Rs 859, down by 3.12 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    Image
    For the July-September quarter the margin stood at 24.3 percent, down 590 basis points, from the corresponding period a year ago. The sharp fall in margin came amid a consolidated 29 percent increase in revenue despite a 39 percent growth in expenses.
    The standalone net profit fell 14 percent to Rs 268.1 crore in the quarter ended September, 2022 as compared to Rs 311.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.
    Image
    Also read: Bharat Forge net profit rises over 7% on strong automotive exports
    The long term debt has risen 8.5 percent to Rs 2,510 crore in September 2022 as compared to Rs 2315 crore in March 2022. The overseas subsidiaries posted EBITDA loss of Rs 115.7 crore in the second quarter for financial year 2022 and compared to an EBITDA profit of Rs 24.6 crore.
    "We expect stable performance across both domestic & export markets in Q3. European aluminium operations will show gradual recovery over the next two quarters," Baba Kalyani , MD of Bharat Forge told CNBC-TV18.
    Image
     
    Also read: Bharat Forge, GNA Axles shares surge after record class 8 truck orders in North America
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharat Forge

    Previous Article

    Mahindra & Mahindra differs from competition on tractor industry growth

    Next Article

    Delhivery shares drop as company remains loss making despite 20% sales jump

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng