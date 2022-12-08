Railways a huge opportunity for the private sector, says Baba Kalyani as shares gain most in two months

Shares of Bharat Forge are witnessing their best single-day performance in nearly two months.
Incidentally, earlier this week, brokerage firm Jefferies named Bharat Forge in its list of six stocks that it expected to underperform, with potential downside of over 36 percent from last Thursday’s market price.
Jefferies issued an ‘underperform’ rating on the Bharat Forge stock with a price target of Rs 555 per share.
The brokerage firm said that it expected the weak US economic outlook to hurt truck demand. This was evident as class 8 truck orders declined for the second straight month in November.
The brokerage also expected the company’s export revenue growth to moderate to 18 percent this year and just 4 percent in the next financial year. However, it expected healthy domestic revenue growth led by trucks, passenger vehicles and industrials.
A large defence order is a key potential upside risk to Bharat Forge’s earnings, according to Jefferies.