Railways a huge opportunity for the private sector, says Baba Kalyani as shares gain most in two months

Shares of Bharat Forge are witnessing their best single-day performance in nearly two months.

Buy / Sell Bharat Forge share TRADE

Bharat Forge Chairman & Managing Director Baba Kalyani said that the railways is a huge play for India's private sector, adding that tenders are moving on the fast track.

Shares of the world's second largest forgings company are trading 4 percent higher on Thursday and are among the top gainers within the broader market.

Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit, 2922, Kalyani said that Indian embassies across the world are helping Indian companies gain access to newer markets. As a result, Indian companies now have access to 20 other African nations other than Nigeria and South Africa.

He said that scale of operations were important when the company went global two decades ago. He further added that there is a need to have dominant market share in the domestic market through quality products as the automotive parts industry does not tolerate even a single mistake. "The recall of faulty parts is a costly proportion," he said.

Shares of Bharat Forge are witnessing their best single-day performance in nearly two months.

Incidentally, earlier this week, brokerage firm Jefferies named Bharat Forge in its list of six stocks that it expected to underperform, with potential downside of over 36 percent from last Thursday’s market price.

Jefferies issued an ‘underperform’ rating on the Bharat Forge stock with a price target of Rs 555 per share.

The brokerage firm said that it expected the weak US economic outlook to hurt truck demand. This was evident as class 8 truck orders declined for the second straight month in November.

The brokerage also expected the company’s export revenue growth to moderate to 18 percent this year and just 4 percent in the next financial year. However, it expected healthy domestic revenue growth led by trucks, passenger vehicles and industrials.

A large defence order is a key potential upside risk to Bharat Forge’s earnings, according to Jefferies.

Shares of Bharat Forge are trading 4.1 percent higher at Rs 872.