Bharat Forge in focus after North America Class 8 truck orders rise in February

Class 8 truck orders in North America have seen a jump on a year-on-year as well as month-on-month basis for the month of February. As per FTR Intel for class 8 trucks, orders in February increased to 22,800 units, a growth of 10 percent from last year and 6 percent from January.

This comes after orders in January declined for the fourth straight month after reaching a record high of 56,205 units in September last year.

The ACT Research, a company that tracks America truck market closely believes that February sales have surprises to the positive side. It says, “We expect orders in a range of 15,000-20,000 units in the near term. Thus, February’s orders represent a modest upside to our expectation.”

For Indian market, Bharat Forge is one of the major companies that has a direct impact of movement in class 8 trucks. It is a leading player in the forging Industry. The company is serving in several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc.

In the recently concluded December quarter, Bharat Forge reported healthy earnings, but the stock fell from its record high due to rising debt and inflating losses in its overseas subsidiary.

Shares of Bharat Forge are trading 7 percent below the February 13 high of Rs 890.