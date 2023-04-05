Bharat Forge shares decline after North America class 8 truck orders drop in March

Shares of Bharat Forge will be in focus after Class 8 truck orders in North America declined for the month of March, both year-on-year, as well as on a sequential basis.

According to FTR Transport Intelligence, which tracks class 8 truck orders for the transportation industry, orders for March stood at 19,000 units, down 10 percent compared to March 2022. The figure was also 17 percent lower than the 21,251 units reported in February.

However, orders are still in the expected range of 15,000 - 20,000 units, according to ACT Research. "Given how robust Class 8 orders were into year-end and ensuing backlog support, coupled with increasingly cautious readings from the ACT Class 8 Dashboard, we have expected orders in a range of 15,000-20,000 units per month into mid-Q32023," the ACT note said.

Eric Crawford, ACT's Vice President and Senior Analyst said that orders have averaged around 19,500 units year-to-date.

Class 8 truck orders had risen in February for the first time in five months, rising 13 percent month-on-month and 10 percent higher than the same period last year. However, it has failed to maintain that momentum.

For Indian market, Bharat Forge is one of the major companies that has a direct impact of movement in class 8 trucks. It is a leading player in the forging Industry. The company is serving in several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc.

Shares of Bharat Forge have declined 12 percent so far this year and are down 16 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 919.