English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBharat Forge shares decline after North America class 8 truck orders drop in March

Bharat Forge shares decline after North America class 8 truck orders drop in March

Bharat Forge shares decline after North America class 8 truck orders drop in March
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Apr 5, 2023 9:24:26 AM IST (Updated)

Class 8 truck orders had risen in February for the first time in five months, rising 13 percent month-on-month and 10 percent higher than the same period last year.

Shares of Bharat Forge will be in focus after Class 8 truck orders in North America declined for the month of March, both year-on-year, as well as on a sequential basis.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to FTR Transport Intelligence, which tracks class 8 truck orders for the transportation industry, orders for March stood at 19,000 units, down 10 percent compared to March 2022. The figure was also 17 percent lower than the 21,251 units reported in February.
However, orders are still in the expected range of 15,000 - 20,000 units, according to ACT Research. "Given how robust Class 8 orders were into year-end and ensuing backlog support, coupled with increasingly cautious readings from the ACT Class 8 Dashboard, we have expected orders in a range of 15,000-20,000 units per month into mid-Q32023," the ACT note said.
Eric Crawford, ACT's Vice President and Senior Analyst said that orders have averaged around 19,500 units year-to-date.
Class 8 truck orders had risen in February for the first time in five months, rising 13 percent month-on-month and 10 percent higher than the same period last year. However, it has failed to maintain that momentum.
For Indian market, Bharat Forge is one of the major companies that has a direct impact of movement in class 8 trucks. It is a leading player in the forging Industry. The company is serving in several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc.
In the recently concluded December quarter, Bharat Forge reported healthy earnings, but the stock fell from its record high due to rising debt and inflating losses in its overseas subsidiary.
Shares of Bharat Forge have declined 12 percent so far this year and are down 16 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 919.
Also Read: Bharat Forge posts record export revenue in Q3, expects double-digit growth in FY24
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Apr 5, 2023 8:34 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bharat ForgeNorth America class 8 truck
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X