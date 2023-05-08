Nomura bets on the success of Bharat Forge's defence business - Upgrades stock to buy

Bharat Forge in November last year announced bagging an export order of $155.5 million for one of its 155mm artillery gun platforms.

Brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded its recommendation on Bharat Forge to ‘Buy,’ as it expects the company’s defence guns revenue to offset a cyclical slowdown in the global commercial vehicles segment.

Nomura expects a potential upside of 22.5 percent to the stock price with a price target of Rs 929 per share.

Explaining its rationale behind the bullish call, the brokerage mentioned that Bharat Forge’s success in the defence guns business would more than offset a cyclical slowdown in global CVs.

Nomura sees a sharp ramp-up in defence revenue for Bharat Forge in financial year 2024 and 2025 as both export & Indian defence orders begin to roll in.

The brokerage expects an estimated incremental revenue of Rs 1,500 crore by financial year 2025 from guns, with margin of more than 20 percent as its intellectual property rights (IPRs) are owned by the company.

Also, India's medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment will continue to grow by up to 10 percent over the next two years which is positive for the company, according to the brokerage.

The Pune-based company in November last year announced bagging an export order of $155.5 million for one of its 155mm artillery gun platforms.

The Kalyani group company last week reported a 19 percent growth in standalone revenues to Rs 1,997 crore for the March quarter over the year ago period, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,048 crore.

Bharat Forge is looking to clock high double-digit growth in financial year 2024 with margin in the range of 17-19 percent. CMD Baba Kalyani also said that a large part of the debt will be paid off in the next few years.