Nomura bets on the success of Bharat Forge's defence business - Upgrades stock to buy

Bharat Forge in November last year announced bagging an export order of $155.5 million for one of its 155mm artillery gun platforms.

Brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded its recommendation on Bharat Forge to ‘Buy,’ as it expects the company’s defence guns revenue to offset a cyclical slowdown in the global commercial vehicles segment.

Nomura expects a potential upside of 22.5 percent to the stock price with a price target of Rs 929 per share.