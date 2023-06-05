Class 8 truck orders in North America rise in May after declining for two months, Bharat Forge in focus

Bharat Forge is one of the major companies in India that has a direct impact of movement in class 8 trucks.

Class 8 truck orders in North America witnessed a gain in May, after seeing a decline in the previous two months. According to the FTR Intel for class 8 trucks, the orders in May increased 15,500 units, a 10 percent growth from last year and 29 percent from April.

Orders in January slumped had for the fourth straight month after reaching a record high of 56,205 units in September last year.

‘Same dealer Class 8 retail truck sales slowed in April, pulling back 23 percent from March. While sales normally decelerate in April, the decrease was greater than the expected 8-10 percent,’ said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research.