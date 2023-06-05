English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsClass 8 truck orders in North America rise in May after declining for two months, Bharat Forge in focus

Class 8 truck orders in North America rise in May after declining for two months, Bharat Forge in focus

Class 8 truck orders in North America rise in May after declining for two months, Bharat Forge in focus
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parakh Sinha  Jun 5, 2023 9:36:17 AM IST (Published)

Bharat Forge is one of the major companies in India that has a direct impact of movement in class 8 trucks.

Class 8 truck orders in North America witnessed a gain in May, after seeing a decline in the previous two months. According to the FTR Intel for class 8 trucks, the orders in May increased 15,500 units, a 10 percent growth from last year and 29 percent from April.

Live Tv

Loading...

Orders in January slumped had for the fourth straight month after reaching a record high of 56,205 units in September last year.
‘Same dealer Class 8 retail truck sales slowed in April, pulling back 23 percent from March. While sales normally decelerate in April, the decrease was greater than the expected 8-10 percent,’ said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X