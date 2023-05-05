Bharat Forge CFO Kishore Saletore resigns; Kedar Dixit to replace him

Saletore tendered his resignation on April 2, 2023. Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd ended at Rs 758.25, down by Rs 16.70, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd said on Friday, May 5, it has appointed Kedar Dixit as chief financial officer and key managerial person of the company with effect from July 1, 2023.

This comes after Kishore Saletore resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer with effect from the closure of business hours on June 30, 2023.

Saletore tendered his resignation on April 2, 2023, to pursue other professional and personal interests. He has confirmed that there are no other reasons for his resignation, Bharat Forge said.

Also, the company has re-designated Amit B. Kalyani as joint managing director with an immediate effect, it said in an exchange filing.

Dixit is currently designated as senior vice president and is heading the finance and accounting function at Bharat Forge. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has over 23 years of rich experience in finance.

Dixit has been with Bharat Forge since February 2002 and has managed various facets of finance during his tenure here, which includes

accounts, finance, treasury, costing, M&A activities, and various fund-raising programmes. He is currently in charge of the finance department.

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd ended at Rs 758.25, down by Rs 16.70, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.