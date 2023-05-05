English
Bharat Forge CFO Kishore Saletore resigns; Kedar Dixit to replace him

Bharat Forge CFO Kishore Saletore resigns; Kedar Dixit to replace him

Bharat Forge CFO Kishore Saletore resigns; Kedar Dixit to replace him
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 5, 2023 8:09:04 PM IST (Published)

Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd said on Friday, May 5, it has appointed Kedar Dixit as chief financial officer and key managerial person of the company with effect from July 1, 2023.

Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd said on Friday, May 5, it has appointed Kedar Dixit as chief financial officer and key managerial person of the company with effect from July 1, 2023.

This comes after Kishore Saletore resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer with effect from the closure of business hours on June 30, 2023.
Saletore tendered his resignation on April 2, 2023, to pursue other professional and personal interests. He has confirmed that there are no other reasons for his resignation, Bharat Forge said.
