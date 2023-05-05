Bharat Forge CFO Kishore Saletore resigns; Kedar Dixit to replace him

2 Min(s) Read
Saletore tendered his resignation on April 2, 2023. Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd ended at Rs 758.25, down by Rs 16.70, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.
Defence firm Bharat Forge Ltd said on Friday, May 5, it has appointed Kedar Dixit as chief financial officer and key managerial person of the company with effect from July 1, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
This comes after Kishore Saletore resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer with effect from the closure of business hours on June 30, 2023.
Saletore tendered his resignation on April 2, 2023, to pursue other professional and personal interests. He has confirmed that there are no other reasons for his resignation, Bharat Forge said.