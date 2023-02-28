Bharat Electronics signs frame supply pact with Thales Reliance Defence

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd ended at Rs 94.60, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a navratna defence public sector unit, on Tuesday, February 28, said it has signed a frame supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) for the manufacture and supply of TR modules, radar LRUs (line replaceable units) and micro modules.

The frame supply agreement, which was signed at Aero India 2023, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and TRDS.

As part of the offset commitment under the Rafael-India contract and in line with the make in India policy, BEL and TRDS have entered into an agreement for the manufacture and supply of TR modules and micro modules of radars used in Rafael fighter aircraft.

In continuation of the agreement signed between BEL and TRDS, BEL has received an order to manufacture and supply micro modules. BEL, TRDS, and Thales are active stakeholders in the make in India policy of the Government of India, it added.