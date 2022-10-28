Mini
The revenues in the initial six months of FY23 jumped 33 percent year on year to Rs 7,058 crore. This means that in order to achieve the Rs 18,000 crore revenue target for FY23, Bharat Electronics is required to grow 12 percent year on year in the latter half of FY23.
Bharat Electronics, a prominent play in the aersospace and defence industry, reported Q2 second quarter results in line with estimates. Standalone revenues grew 8 percent year on year to Rs. 3,946 crore led by healthy order book execution and revenue spill over from Q4 fourth quarter to FY23.
Gross margins marginally declined year on year to 43.3 percent, however, improved 140 bps quarter on quarter. EBITDA stood flat at Rs 856 crore, while EBITDA margin came in lower by 170 bps year on year to 21.7 percent. The management is confident to end this fiscal year with 20-22 percent EBITDA margins. Net profit stood flat at Rs 611 crore.
Order book as on October 1, 2022, stood at Rs. 52,795 crore, lower by 5 percent Quarter on Quarter and 3 percent Year on year. This implies a decline in order inflow for the quarter of 64 percent year on year to Rs 1,360 crore.
The order inflows in the second half of FY23 are required to grow at 39 percent year on year to be able to achieve the FY23 target of Rs. 20,000 crore. The order book position at Rs 52,795 is the lowest in past two years.
With Q2FY23 results in line with estimates, the company is on track to achieve its revenue and margin target for FY23. With its specialisation in manufacturing defence electronics, Bharat Electronics is emerging as a key beneficiary of the rise in defence capital expenditure by Government of India.
