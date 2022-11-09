Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system

By CNBCTV18.com

DMRC and BEL have also developed the i-ATS (indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System) together.

Buy / Sell Bharat Elec share TRADE

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an indigenous train control system.

The two entities will come together to build the Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System (i-CBTC), which will enable unmanned operations of metro and trains.

BEL believes that the move will boost the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The joint project is being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This collaboration will help leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and DMRC.

DMRC and BEL have also developed the i-ATS (indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System) together. The i-ATS is currently in the implementation stage.

BEL’s revenue grew to Rs 3,962 crore in September quarter compared to Rs 3,678 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and support of a wide range of defence electronics products, systems, strategic components, services and select non-defence products.