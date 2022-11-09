Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system

    Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system

    Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    DMRC and BEL have also developed the i-ATS (indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System) together.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Bharat Elec share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an indigenous train control system.

    The two entities will come together to build the Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System (i-CBTC), which will enable unmanned operations of metro and trains.

    BEL believes that the move will boost the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

    The joint project is being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This collaboration will help leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and DMRC.

    DMRC and BEL have also developed the i-ATS (indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System) together. The i-ATS is currently in the implementation stage.

    BEL’s revenue grew to Rs 3,962 crore in September quarter compared to Rs 3,678 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and support of a wide range of defence electronics products, systems, strategic components, services and select non-defence products.

    Shares of BEL are currently trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 108.1. The stock has gained over 50 percent this year.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BELBharat Electronics LimitedDelhi MetroDelhi Metro rail CorporationDMRC

    Next Article

    Indigo Paints shares fall to a 52-week low after 21 lakh shares exchange hands

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng