Bharat Dynamics Q4: 500 bps margin decline, Net profits fall 42 percent

Delays in receipt of certain electronic components and explosives from foreign OEMs has impacted the performance during FY23 and the company is exploring alternatives to mitigate the impact.

Bharat Dynamics shocked the Dalal Street on May 25 after declaring a wretched performance in the fourth quarter. The revenues declined 41 percent year on year to Rs 797 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 182 crore is 52 percent lower, while EBITDA margins declined 500 bps to 23 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Net profits are 42 percent lower at Rs 153 crore. The result disappointed streets and the stock tumbled 5 percent in the last half hour of trade.

