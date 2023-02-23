English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBharat Dynamics increases R&D expenses, production for Aero Show orders to start next fiscal
business | Feb 23, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics increases R&D expenses, production for Aero Show orders to start next fiscal

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   Feb 23, 2023 12:42 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Bharat Dynamics signed MoUs with notable global and domestic names in the industry, including Al Tariq, Thales, IIT Madras, and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), among others.

Aerospace and defence major Bharat Dynamics, which specialises in the manufacture of missiles and missile systems, announced in the recently concluded Aero Show 2023 signing three new orders, production for which will start in the next financial year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Siddharth Mishra, CMD of Bharat Dynamics, pointed out an increase in R&D (research and development) expenses. According to Mishra, the company's R&D expenses have gone up to Rs 100 crore compared to Rs 30 crore earlier.
This increase in investment can be read as Bharat Dynamics opting for innovation and developing better technologies to strengthen India's defence capabilities.
In addition to the increased R&D expenses, at the Aero India 2023 airshow held last week in Bengaluru, Bharat Dynamics entered into ten Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with multiple Indian as well as foreign companies, while showcasing its largest-ever display of products.
Also Read | Bharat Dynamics ends 5% higher after winning $255 million export order
Bharat Dynamics signed MoUs with notable global and domestic names in the industry, including Al Tariq, Thales, IIT Madras, and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), among others.
“There are three major MoUs. Next to next year, we will start manufacturing these in India as well as we will get orders. the manufacturing will be in India for the world,” said Mishra.
Bharat Dynamics' current order book is at Rs 13,900 crore.
Moreover, the company has export orders worth $320 million, which further strengthens its position as a global player in the defence industry.
“Total order book number is Rs 13,900 crore and out of this $320 million is export orders,” he said.
The stock was up 3.23 percent in the last week and 1.67 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X