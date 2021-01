Bharat Biotech on Tuesday signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil.

According to the statement released by Bharat Biotech, Supply of Covaxin will be prioritized for the public market through a direct procurement by the Brazil government while supply to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorisation from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

Earlier, a team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility last week and met Drto discuss potential export possibilities of Covaxin.

During a discussion with Bharat Biotech’s CMD Dr Krishna Ella, Ambassador of Brazil to India, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, expressed his interest on behalf of the government of Brazil towards the procurement of Covaxin,

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected humanity at large. As a company determined to protect global public health, it has always been important for us to develop vaccines for a global cause. Covaxin is innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India. Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil, ” said Dr Krishna Ella.