    Bharat Biotech chairman says industrial environment favourable for business in Karnataka, intends to invest
    Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna M Ella met Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss the investment opportunities in the state, an official statement said.

    Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna M Ella said on Friday he intends to "invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business".
    Ella met Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss the investment opportunities in the state, an official statement said.
    The minister assured the Bharata Biotech chairman that “Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state".
    Bharat Biotech already has a vaccine manufacturing unit in Malur in Kolar district of Karnataka.
    As per the statement, the minister also invited Ella to the Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4.
