Online upskilling academy Beyondskool on Tuesday said that it has raised seed funding of $2 million from Tomorrow Capital.

“BeyondSkool plans to utilize the amount for expanding its product offering, maximizing technology integration for enhanced learning, and scaling up business operations,” the company said.

Speaking on the funding, Payal Gaba, Founder and CEO of BeyondSkool said, “We are thrilled to have Tomorrow Capital as a partner in building BeyondSkool. Their experience of working with entrepreneurs to build strong organizations and brands with rapid scale-up is a very apt fit for us at this stage in our growth journey.”

Talking about the investment, Rohini Prakash, CEO, Tomorrow Capital said, “The Indian education system has a large gap in the early schooling, especially in developing strong foundations for children in scientific thinking, critical and creative thinking and communication skills. We believe BeyondSkool is a very relevant and unique solution that complements the core education to help provide the right platform for lifelong academic excellence.”