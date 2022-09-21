Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey arrested for biting a man’s nose

By CNBCTV18.com

Plant-based food maker Beyond Meat has suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey after he was accused of a violent road-rage confrontation at a college football game. Ramsey was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose during the altercation, Reuters reported.

The California-based company said in a statement that COO Doug Ramsey was suspended effective immediately and the operations activities will now be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

In the incident, Ramsey allegedly punched a motorist and bit his nose ripping the flesh, according to a preliminary police report obtained by NBC. He was booked late Saturday based on allegations of third-degree battery and making terrorist threats, as per the NBC report.

Ramsey had accused the victim of causing his vehicle to make contact with the front passenger-side tyre of Ramsey’s SUV when the victim's vehicle inched into a line of cars exiting a parking garage at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA.

The executive was released Sunday after posting a $11,085 bond, according to court records, fortune.com reported.

Ramsey was appointed as the COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021 after having served for three decades in various leadership roles at Tyson Foods Inc.

His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which slashed its revenue outlook last month for the year and announced that it would cut 4 percent of its workforce. The company’s shares rose 1.4 percent in post close trading Monday but are down 74 percent so far this year.