BetterPlace recently raised $40 million as part of its extended Series C round which resulted in international investor Macquarie Capital joining the cap table, along with Jungle Ventures, Unitus, BII, Capria and 3one4 Capital.

Frontline workforce management platform BetterPlace has acquired a majority stake in MyRobin, Indonesia’s leading blue collar workforce fulfilment platform. With this, BetterPlace makes its foray into Southeast Asia (SEA).

“With our technology and MyRobin’s expertise in operating in Indonesia, we would be able to introduce equitable opportunities for the frontline segment.” said Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO at BetterPlace.

With close to 200 million frontline workers in SEA, the market for frontline workforce management in the region is as large as $280 billion, making it perfect for a horizontal SaaS offering that provides all frontline workforce management services under one roof. BetterPlace, having seen success with its horizontal suite of services in India, aims to replicate the same in SEA, the company further added in a press release.

MyRobin offers businesses in Indonesia on-demand, pre-screened frontline labour on both a long-term and short-term basis from a pool of over 3 million workers. MyRobin also offers services for managing attendance and performance. Additionally, it provides integrated financial services including early pay and discounts on everyday necessities. It also operates a platform called MyRobin Academy for frontline worker upskilling. MyRobin was introduced in Indonesia in 2020, and among its customers are companies like Shopee, Astro, Sicepat, E-Fishery, and Kopi Kenangan.

“Over the last 2.5 years we have been able to empower over 3 million frontline workers in over 270 cities in Indonesia to live a life of dignity by elevating them to the formal economy and giving them access to formal finance, jobs, and training. As the next chapter of our growth we would like to take our vision and expertise to more geographies and BetterPlace is the perfect partner who will enable us to achieve this goal,” said Ardy Satria Hasanuddin, Co-founder & CTO at MyRobin.

