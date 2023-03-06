Best Agro board approves capex plan worth Rs 200 crore

Last month, the agrochemical company’s arm got a patent for a Synergistic Herbicidal composition. In January, Best Agro received license for manufacturing of Propaquizafop Tech Cyhalofop-butyl Tech.

Chemical manufacturing company Best Agro, on Monday, said that its board has approved a capex plan worth Rs 200 crore.

Of Rs 200 crores, about Rs 150 crore will go towards Brownfield expansion in the technical manufacturing unit of Best Crop Science Private, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Best Agro, while Rs 50 crore will be provided towards brand building and market footprints expansion.

Last month, the agrochemical company’s arm got a patent for a Synergistic Herbicidal composition.

In January, Best Agro received license for manufacturing of Propaquizafop Tech Cyhalofop-butyl Tech. The Propaquizafop is herbicide used to control grasses in Broadleaf crops, while the Cyhalofop-butyl controls weeds in rice plantations.

Best Agro’s stock was trading Rs 1,110.60 a piece, down over 1.4 percent, at 1:58 pm.