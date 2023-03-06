English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBest Agro board approves capex plan worth Rs 200 crore

Best Agro board approves capex plan worth Rs 200 crore

Best Agro board approves capex plan worth Rs 200 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 6, 2023 2:39:43 PM IST (Updated)

Last month, the agrochemical company’s arm got a patent for a Synergistic Herbicidal composition. In January, Best Agro received license for manufacturing of Propaquizafop Tech Cyhalofop-butyl Tech.

Chemical manufacturing company Best Agro, on Monday, said that its board has approved a capex plan worth Rs 200 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Of Rs 200 crores, about Rs 150 crore will go towards Brownfield expansion in the technical manufacturing unit of Best Crop Science Private, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Best Agro, while Rs 50 crore will be provided towards brand building and market footprints expansion.
Best Agro, via an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company have approved Capex plan of Rupees 200 crore (i.e. Rupees 150 crore towards Brownfield expansion in the technical manufacturing unit of Best Crop Science Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Rupees 50 crore towards Brand Building and market footprints expansion.”
Last month, the agrochemical company’s arm got a patent for a Synergistic Herbicidal composition.
In January, Best Agro received license for manufacturing of Propaquizafop Tech Cyhalofop-butyl Tech. The Propaquizafop is herbicide used to control grasses in Broadleaf crops, while the Cyhalofop-butyl controls weeds in rice plantations.
Best Agro’s stock was trading Rs 1,110.60 a piece, down over 1.4 percent, at 1:58 pm.
Also Read:Best Agrolife Ltd receives A-credit rating from Care Ratings
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 2:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bombay Stock ExchangeNational Stock Exchange

Previous Article

Excl: Pine Labs sees 3x rise in monthly transaction volumes since getting payment aggregator licence

Next Article

Adani stake sale | Meet Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, the man behind the Rs 15,446-cr move

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X