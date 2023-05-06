Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting LIVE updates: Warren Buffett set for 59th shareholder marathon as big questions loom

Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting LIVE updates: Warren Buffett set for 59th shareholder marathon as big questions loom
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to host its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, with an expected attendance of up to 30,000 shareholders. During the shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will answer questions from shareholders for approximately five hours on Saturday. Although inflation and Fed rate hikes were hot topics last year, there may be considerable interest in the value investors' thoughts on the recent regional banking turmoil, the news agency Reuters reported.Catch LIVE updates on Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting live:

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' annual meeting: Buffet, Munger to take stage at 7:45 pm IST

The main event will begin when Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will take the stage at 10:15 a.m. ET 0r 7:45 pm IST.

Buffett’s Ties to Bill Gates Put Berkshire Investors at Risk, Activists Say

Warren Buffett's ties to Bill Gates, whose charitable work has triggered criticism, are putting investors in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at risk, according to an activist shareholder group attempting a long-shot bid to remove him as board chair at the company's annual shareholders meeting Saturday.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected

The meeting will also see shareholders present six proposals for Berkshire to address, including climate change, diversity, political advocacy, and a renewed call for the company to install someone other than Buffett as chairman. (Read more)

