Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting LIVE updates: Warren Buffett set for 59th shareholder marathon as big questions loom

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' annual meeting: Buffet, Munger to take stage at 7:45 pm IST
The main event will begin when Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will take the stage at 10:15 a.m. ET 0r 7:45 pm IST.
Buffett’s Ties to Bill Gates Put Berkshire Investors at Risk, Activists Say
Warren Buffett's ties to Bill Gates, whose charitable work has triggered criticism, are putting investors in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at risk, according to an activist shareholder group attempting a long-shot bid to remove him as board chair at the company's annual shareholders meeting Saturday.
The meeting will also see shareholders present six proposals for Berkshire to address, including climate change, diversity, political advocacy, and a renewed call for the company to install someone other than Buffett as chairman. (Read more)