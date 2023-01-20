In terms of the powertrain, the Bentayga EWB gets its juices through a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes develops 550PS and 770Nm of torque. Bentley also claims that this SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds.

British manufacturer of luxury cars Bentley Motors, on Friday, has launched an extended wheelbase version of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Bentayga Azure in India. The company claims that this new car is the most comfortable version in the entire Bentayga range as this version of the SUV comes with an extended wheelbase of 180 mm and its best rear cabin experience since a Mulsanne.

Bentley has priced the new Bentayga EWB at Rs 6 crore, while the EWB Azure has been priced at Rs 6.5 crore (Ex-showroom, India). Bentley’s Azure badge suggests that the vehicle is equipped with a wide array of the company’s best trim bits and features that make the Bentayga stand out.

The new Bentley Bentayga EWB is based on the latest second-generation Bentayga and comes with several enhancements and design changes to enhance the luxury and convenience of the vehicle. This increase in its wheelbase results in the car stretching from 2,995 mm to 3,175 mm, with an overall length of 5,322 mm.

The new SUV’s front gets a shiny vertically slatted chrome grille and an intricate chrome mesh. From the side, The ultra-luxury SUV’s longer rear seat room is much more apparent due to its large rear windows and doors that are significantly bigger than the front doors. The SUV also gets 22-inch 10-spoke chrome wheels. At the rear, the new SUV features flared fenders and a spoiler on top of the tailgate.

The new Bentayga EWB also has a larger cabin space as compared to its regular counterpart. To make use of this increase in cabin space, Bentley has equipped the SUV with the world's first auto climate and 22 ways of advanced postural adjustment rear seats. According to the company, the seat in Relax mode can recline to 40 degrees while the passenger seat is straightened forward and a leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. Moreover, in Business Mode, the seats move into their most upright position to make working more comfortable.

The new SUV also comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is moved rearwards by 125 mm to counter the extended wheelbase.

In terms of entertainment features, the Bentayga comes with an independent 10.1-inch touchscreen, a full suite of driver-assistance features part of the Touring Specification, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and even a night vision camera.

In terms of the powertrain, the Bentayga EWB gets its juices through a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes develops 550PS and 770Nm of torque. Bentley also claims that this SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds. The ultra-luxury SUV gets an 8-speed automatic transmission along with a four-wheel drive system.